Azerbaijan to host first ever Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions

For the first time, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation will organize the Aerobic Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions this May.

The 9th edition of the championships will take place at the National Gymnastics Arena on May 21-23.

Gymnasts from the age groups of 12-14 and 15-17 will contest medals at the championships.

The event will feature individual women, individual men, mixed pairs, trios, and groups qualifications and finals.

The 15-17-year-old gymnasts will be involved in “Aero Dance” program.

News.Az