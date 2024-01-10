Azerbaijan to host ICCA congress

+ ↺ − 16 px

The congress of the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) will take place on October 3-5 this year in Azerbaijan, the country’s Finance Ministry told News.Az.

Baku Congress Center LLC, under the Ministry of Finance, won the ICCA Venue Business Workshop International 2024, which it nominated at the 62nd International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) Congress held in Bangkok. Thus, the Baku Congress Center will host an international event that will bring together about 15 members of the association from different countries and their clients. It is planned to hold 121 business meetings within the framework of the event.

The ICCA is a nonprofit trade organization whose primary purpose is to be the global community for the meetings industry, enabling its members to generate and maintain significant competitive advantage. It has over 1,000 members in over 90 different countries.

News.Az