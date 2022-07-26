Azerbaijan to host II National Highland Festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

II National Highland Festival will be held on July 29-31 for promoting Azerbaijan's national-moral values, for keeping highland culture alive, and presenting on an international scope, the Ministry of Culture told News.az.

The festival, which will already be held for the second time, will be hosted by Khan's Pasture in Hajikand this year.

About 300 guests from 22 foreign countries are expected to attend the 2nd National Highland Festival which will be held at the initiative of "Javad Khan" Historical and Cultural Fund and organized by the Ministry of Culture and several public bodies.

News.Az