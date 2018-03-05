Azerbaijan to host international martial games

+ ↺ − 16 px

International martial games will be held from July 28 to August 11, 2018 on the territory of six states: Russia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan and China.

Oxu.az reports with reference to the Russian media that the statement came from chief of the Main Directorate of Combat Training of the Armed Forces of Russia, Lieutenant-General Ivan Buvaltsev at a briefing for military attaches of foreign countries.

According to him, 74 teams from nine states submitted applications for participation in the games.

It should be noted that according to the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan that within the framework of international competitions of servicemen, representatives of the Azerbaijani Army will take part in the competitions "Sea Cup", "Tank Biathlon", "Masters of Artillery Fire", "Sniper Rifle" and "Field Kitchen", including as an observer in the competitions "Depth" and "Excellent workers of military intelligence".

News.Az

News.Az