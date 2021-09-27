Azerbaijan to host next meeting of FMs of Turkic Council member states

The next meeting of the foreign ministers of the Turkic Council member states will be held in Azerbaijan, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday in Istanbul.

At today's ministerial meeting of the Turkic Council, issues of preparation for the summit of the heads of the participating countries of the organization were discussed.

The summit is scheduled for November 12 in Istanbul, Cavusoglu noted.

"A meeting of the foreign ministers of the Turkic Council countries will be held in Azerbaijan before the summit," the Turkish minister added.

News.Az