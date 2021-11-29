Azerbaijan to host next meeting of NAM Parliamentary Network

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as chairman of the Non-Alignment Movement (NAM), the inaugural meeting of the Parliamentary Network of the Movement was on the sidelines of the 143rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Madrid.

The meeting was chaired by Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, the country’s Foreign Ministry told News.Az

At the meeting attended by representatives of the NAM member states, the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement was established, which opened a new page in the history of the Movement and will serve to develop the interparliamentary dimension between the member states.

The Network, which will enable parliaments to contribute to the promotion of fundamental values and principles of the NAM, providing parliamentary support for decisions taken by the member states, and addressing issues of common interest, will serve as a new platform for multilateral cooperation in the fight against emerging global risks and threats.

Speakers at the event highly appreciated this important initiative of the Republic of Azerbaijan as the chair of the NAM, pledging an active part in the Network’s activities.

The Madrid Declaration was unanimously adopted following the meeting. The declaration highlights the contribution of the Parliamentary Network to the Movement's activities and its functions and welcomes the effective chairmanship of Azerbaijan to the Movement. The document states that the next meeting of the Parliamentary Network will be held in Azerbaijan in 2022.

News.Az