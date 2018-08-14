Azerbaijan to host next meeting on Caspian Sea this fall

+ ↺ − 16 px

The date and venue for the meeting of Caspian littoral states officials on the Caspian Sea have been unveiled.

"In line with the communique, adopted by the heads of states at the Fifth Caspian summit held in Aktau, the next meeting of the deputy foreign ministers or authorized representatives of the Caspian littoral states on the Caspian issues will be held in Azerbaijan this fall under the auspices of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told News.Az.

