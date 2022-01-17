Azerbaijan to host Teknofest festival in May

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will host Turkiye’s largest aerospace and technology festival Teknofest on May 26-29, 2022.

The holding of the Teknofest Aerospace and Technology Festival in Azerbaijan for the first time outside Turkiye is another manifestation of the friendly, fraternal and strategic alliance between the two countries.

The organizers of the festival are the Turkish Technology Team (T3 Foundation), the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Industry and Technology of the Republic of Turkey.

In a total of 10 technology challenges, among them Smart Karabakh Hackathon, Rocket League Esports EuroCup will have a place within the framework of the Teknofest Azerbaijan. Moreover, the Take Off Azerbaijan Startup Summit opens its doors for anyone who is looking for gaining new customers, investors, or stakeholders.

The exhibition part of the event will feature products and solutions of partner organizations, as well as prototypes and STEM projects developed by young people, as well as an exhibition of unmanned aerial vehicles and helicopters in an open-air static zone.

The entertainment program of the festival includes exemplary pilot flights of the Azerbaijani Air Force, as well as aerobatic demonstration teams of Turkish Air Force Turkish Stars and Solo Turk, performances of artists on the big stage, vertical wind tunnel, water attractions, flight simulators, robots, etc.

News.Az