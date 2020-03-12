Azerbaijan to import testing systems to detect coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan, Iran and other countries will purchase Russian-made testing systems used for coronavirus detection.

These systems will allow 80,000 patients to pass tests for coronavirus, Report informs, citing the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare.

According to the information, Russia has sent 800 testing systems to detect coronavirus to Eurasian Economic Union, CIS countries, as well as Iran, North Korea, and Mongolia.

Notably, the coronavirus outbreak began in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year. Currently, 124 countries have reported confirmed cases of the infection.

The number of people who contracted the disease has so far reached 126,410 globally.

Of those infected, 68,313 people have recovered, while 4,635 died. On February 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) named the infection COVID-19.

News.Az

