Azerbaijan to impose new coronavirus restrictions from September

New restrictions due to COVID-19 will be imposed in Azerbaijan from September 1, said Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration.

He made the remarks Friday at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The presidential aide noted that the world is still faced with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Movsumov added that from September 1, citizens over 18 years old will be able to use the services of catering facilities, hotels and large shopping centers in Azerbaijan only if they have a COVID passport.

News.Az