Azerbaijan to improve tourism infrastructure and routes
Culture & Tourism Minister of Azerbaijan Abulfaz Garayev has held next 6th meeting of the Tourism Council.
The Ministry of Culture & Tourism informs that the meeting participants covered the tasks set to the Council’s members and concerning the development of tourism, organization of Tourism Council’s activity and the planned projects, Fineko/abc.az reports.
"The Council’s members also discussed the questions surrounding promotion of domestic tourism, increase of attractiveness for local and foreign tourists, improvement of tourism infrastructure and routes," the Ministry reported.
News.Az