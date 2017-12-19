Azerbaijan to improve tourism infrastructure and routes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Culture & Tourism Minister of Azerbaijan Abulfaz Garayev has held next 6th meeting of the Tourism Council.

The Ministry of Culture & Tourism informs that the meeting participants covered the tasks set to the Council’s members and concerning the development of tourism, organization of Tourism Council’s activity and the planned projects, Fineko/abc.az reports.

"The Council’s members also discussed the questions surrounding promotion of domestic tourism, increase of attractiveness for local and foreign tourists, improvement of tourism infrastructure and routes," the Ministry reported.

