Azerbaijan to increase bilateral automobile transportation with Latvia by 20%

The next meeting of the Azerbaijan-Latvia Joint Commission in the field of international automobile communication between Azerbaijan and Latvia has been held in Baku.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Chief of the State Automobile Transport Service under the Ministry of Transport, Communication and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan Habib Hasanov, and the Latvian delegation was headed by Talivaldis Vectirans, Director of Car Transport Department of the Latvian Ministry of Communications.

Talivaldis Vectirans briefed the participants on recent adoption of international road transport laws, road tax payments introduced by the new system, as well as the application of digital tachographs that can register the work and leisure of vehicle drivers in Latvia.

Head of the State Automobile Transport Service Habib Hasanov spoke about the large-scale reforms carried out in our country in recent years, bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Latvia, as well as innovations in the road transport, regional projects.

At the same time, the sides agreed to increase the permits by 20% by 2019 in the field of transport and transit passage in 2019.

After discussing the issues mentioned above, as well as other urgent matters related to the regulation, the regular meeting of the "Azerbaijan-Latvia Joint Commission" concluded with the signing of the relevant Protocol between the delegations.

