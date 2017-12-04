Azerbaijan to increase number of peacekeepers in Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will increase the number of peacekeepers in Afghanistan from the next year, the Defence Ministry said.

According to Defence.az, the ministry fulfils the instruction given by Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev to increase the number of Azerbaijani peacekeepers involved in Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan.

“Procedures related to the fulfilment of this political decision are being carried out in coordination with relevant state authorities and NATO. The procedure of increasing the number of the peacekeepers is planned to be carried out in the first quarter of 2018,” said the ministry.

News.Az

