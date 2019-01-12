Azerbaijan to increase price of cigarettes

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has increased excise tax rates on the import of cigarettes and other tobacco products, Fineko/abc.az reports.

In compliance with the Cabinet Ministers’ decision the excise tax on imported cigarettes increased from 10 to 28 manats per 1,000 units, the excise duty on import of cigarillos from 10 to 20 manats for 1,000 units, the excise duty on import of cigars now will be 1 manat a piece (previously it was 10 manats for 1,000 units).

The new rates will come into force on 10 February.

News.Az

