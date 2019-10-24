Azerbaijan to increase use of renewables

+ ↺ − 16 px

By 2030, Azerbaijan should increase the use of renewable energy sources by 30 percent, Chairman of the Management Board of the Energy Regulatory Agency under Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry Samir Akhundov said at the International Energy Charter Forum in Baku, Trend reports Oct. 24.

“Territories suitable for the production of renewable energy should be identified,” the chairman said.

Akhundov also noted that some activities cannot be financed by banks, and it is necessary to make banks financially viable in this area.

“Renewable energy development projects will cover various sources of energy,” the chairman said.

Akhundov also emphasized that all energy producers will receive tax and customs benefits. “There will be no discrimination,” the chairman added. “By 2020, auctions on renewable energy sources will be held in Azerbaijan.”

The topic of the International Energy Charter Forum is “Enabling Energy Transformation through Technology and Policy Innovations”.

The four-session forum is dedicated to the development of renewable energy and technology, the use and regulation of renewable energy, the promotion of energy efficiency, the sharing of best practices and regional security experience.

The forum is attended by top ranking officials from 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Austria, China, Greece, Albania, Croatia, Spain, Bangladesh, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Burundi, and Yemen.

The event is also attended by representatives from 42 international organizations, local and foreign energy companies, public bodies, as well as diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan and about 200 experts and journalists.

News.Az

News.Az