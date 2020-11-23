Azerbaijan to initially organize educational tourism in liberated districts: State Agency

+ ↺ − 16 px

Full use of the tourism potential of Karabakh and the adjacent districts, liberated from the Armenian occupation, will become possible after ensuring three main factors, Kanan Guluzade, Spokesman for the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, told Trend.

According to Guluzade, the first factor is security, the second is the return of the population to the liberated territories and the provision of accommodation.

“Where there is no residence, there is virtually no tourism. The third factor is the creation of infrastructure. After the fulfillment of these three factors, new tourism products will be created in Karabakh and adjacent districts, which will be presented to local and foreign tourists,” he said.

“At the initial stage, the main direction will be the organization of domestic tourism. Meanwhile, educational tourism will be organized in the liberated districts of Azerbaijan, and after the complete restoration of the infrastructure, it is planned to organize tourism for recreation,” added Guluzade.

News.Az