Azerbaijan to install weather station in Fuzuli

A contractor company was entrusted with purchasing equipment for the installation of a weather station on the territory of Azerbaijan's liberated Fuzuli, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at a meeting of Azerbaijan's working group on environmental issues of the Interdepartmental Center, operating under the Coordination Headquarters established for the centralized solution of issues on liberated territories, News.Az reports.

"Of the 251.1 hectares of land allocated for green spaces near the city of Fuzuli by the State Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture, soil preparation work has been completed on 60 hectares and it is planned to carry out landscaping work next season," he said.

Karimov noted that as part of the visit of the international expert group to Azerbaijan in order to assess the environmental damage caused during the occupation, the experts inspected the destroyed natural objects and infrastructure in Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, including Fuzuli.

News.Az