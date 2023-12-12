Azerbaijan to intensify relocation of former IDPs to liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

The relocation of former IDPs to the liberated Azerbaijani territories will be intensified from 2024, Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district), said on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Huseynov noted that five new residential areas are planned to be built in Aghdam city.

“Extensive design work is being completed in the historical and cultural part of Aghdam. The construction has started. The open-air Museums of Occupation and Victory, the Mugham Centre, hotels, internal road infrastructure, schools, a hospital, and other infrastructure will be built and put into operation till late 2026,” the president’s special representative added.

News.Az