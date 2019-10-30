Azerbaijan to introduce new rules on energy drinks from 2020

Azerbaijan to introduce new rules on energy drinks from 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Temporary Sanitary Norms and Rules for Energy Drinks, prepared by Azerbaijan's Food Safety Agency, will come into force on Jan. 1, 2020, Trend reports referring to the agency.

Starting from Jan. 1, 2020, the production and import of energy drinks will be regulated in accordance with the relevant rules.

Imports into the country and production of non-compliant products will be prohibited.

The new rules do not apply to soft drinks made on the basis of tea, coffee and their extracts, as well as special drinks intended for athletes.

Sanitary norms and rules reflect mandatory requirements for minimum indicators of quality, safety, packaging, labeling, transportation and storage of these products, as well as raw materials used in their production.

According to the requirements, an energy drink is considered to contain at least two components of the following: caffeine, taurine, glucuronolactone, inositol, amino acids, B vitamins, guarana, maca root, yerba mate, ginseng, seaweed, schizandra, Siberian ginseng, ginkgo biloba.

If only caffeine is present and the drink contains more than 15 mg/100 ml of it, then these drinks are also considered as "energy drinks".

In 100 ml of energy drinks, the maximum content of caffeine should be 32 milligrams, taurine - 200 milligrams, inositol - 20 milligrams, glucuronolactone - 200 milligrams, creatine - one milligram, vitamin B2 - 0.34 milligrams, vitamin B3 - 1.4 milligrams, vitamin B5 - one milligram, vitamin B6 - 0.04 milligrams and vitamin B12 - 0.0004 milligrams.

The use of any kind of ethyl alcohol is not allowed in the production of energy drinks.

The document states that the share of carbohydrates in these drinks should not exceed 11 percent. Energy drinks should be transported and stored at the temperature range of 0° C - 18° C.

The labels for energy drinks must contain the words "energy drink", "does not contain GMOs", "do not mix or use with alcohol". Moreover, it is not recommended to consume more than 500 ml of these drinks per day.

News.Az

News.Az