Azerbaijan to issue electronic "COP29 Special Visas" for guests

Azerbaijan will issue electronic "COP29 Special Visas" to all international participants registered for the upcoming climate conference in Baku.

These visas permit a single entry exit into the country, News.Az reports.Participants requiring re-entry must apply for a new COP29 special visa using their UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) registration number.Foreign nationals travelling to Azerbaijan under COP29 must possess passports valid for at least six months beyond their expected entry date.Upon confirmation of registration via the UNFCCC online system, participants will receive an email containing a link to apply for the visa. The COP29 special visa will display its issuance date and remain valid until November 30 of this year.A dedicated e-visa application system for COP29 will be launched shortly.Baku has been confirmed as the host city for the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, following endorsement at the COP28 plenary session on December 11, 2023. The decision came after gaining collective support from other Eastern European countries.With expectations of hosting approximately 70,000 to 80,000 international guests, Baku will serve as the focal point for global climate discussions.The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to prevent detrimental human interference with the climate system. The COP, comprising 198 parties to the Convention, convenes annually to oversee its implementation. The inaugural COP event took place in Berlin in March 1995, with its secretariat based in Bonn.

