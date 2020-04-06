Azerbaijan to issue payment to hired employees this week

+ ↺ − 16 px

In order to prevent the reduction of the number of jobs in the areas affected by the pandemic, a mechanism has been developed to pay a certain part of the salaries of employees working on the basis of an employment contract.

The implementation of the payments will be started this week.

According to the Ministry of Economy, this measure envisages the provision of financial support by the state in the amount of AZN 215 mln to entrepreneurs to pay part of the salaries of 300,000 employees (with employment contracts) working in the areas and clusters affected by the pandemic.

