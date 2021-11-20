Azerbaijan to join Bazar International de Luxembourg

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will be represented by a large stand at the Bazar International de Luxembourg, which will take place on November 26-28 at LuxExpo.

Azerbaijan’s stand is co-organized by the Azerbaijan-Luxembourg Chamber of Commerce and the “Karabakh” Association operating in Luxembourg.

As the issue of health and safety remains in the wake of COVID-19, this year’s edition will feature national stands representing only 37 countries.

Each year, more than 60 countries gather to the Bazar International, organized under the auspices of the Grand Duchess of Luxembourg. Azerbaijan has been participating in Bazar International since 2011.

News.Az

