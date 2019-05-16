Azerbaijan to join EOC meeting and seminar in Austria

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Vice-President of Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee, member of the Executive Committee of the European Olympic Committees (EOC) Chingiz Huseynzade will participate in the 2nd EOC Executive Committee Meeting on May 17 and the EOC seminar on May 18-19 in Vienna, Austria.

EOC President Janez Kocijančič, Secretary General Rafael Pagnozzi and Secretary General of the Association of National Olympic Committees Gunilla Lindberg will attend the meeting.

The EOC seminar will hear reports on a number of topics, including social integration, women and sports and technology in sports.

News.Az

