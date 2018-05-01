Azerbaijan to join exercises of Turkish Navy

Azerbaijan will join the drills of the Turkish Navy, Turkish media reported on May 1.

The naval exercises are scheduled for May 7-11 in the Aegean Sea, according to AzVision.

Nineteen countries, including Azerbaijan, the US, Bahrain, Hungary, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will join the drills.

Previously, the Turkish Navy held drills in the Aegean Sea on March 6-30.

