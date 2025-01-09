Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan to join int’l tourism exhibition in Spain

  • Tourism
  • Share
Azerbaijan to join int’l tourism exhibition in Spain
Photo: travelandtourworld.com

Azerbaijan will participate in FITUR 2025, a major international tourism exhibition taking place in Madrid from January 22 to 26.

The agency said it has already commenced preparations for the event, News.Az reports.

Recognized as one of the largest global trade fairs in the tourism sector, FITUR 2025 is expected to draw around 9,000 participants and 153,000 visitors from 152 countries.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      