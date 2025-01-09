Azerbaijan to join int’l tourism exhibition in Spain

Azerbaijan will participate in FITUR 2025, a major international tourism exhibition taking place in Madrid from January 22 to 26.

The agency said it has already commenced preparations for the event, News.Az reports.Recognized as one of the largest global trade fairs in the tourism sector, FITUR 2025 is expected to draw around 9,000 participants and 153,000 visitors from 152 countries.

