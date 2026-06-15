Azerbaijan to join upcoming Kabul regional talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, is set to host a regional meeting on June 16 involving representatives from Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate.

According to the ministry, discussions will focus on regional security and stability, economic cooperation, and the expansion of regional connectivity, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The Foreign Ministry said the meeting is aimed at strengthening regional cooperation and exploring ways to enhance trade, transit, and investment among countries in the region.

Senior officials and experts from Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Azerbaijan are expected to attend the gathering.

News.Az