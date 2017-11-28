Azerbaijan to join WIPO Patent Law Treaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will join the Patent Law Treaty (PLT), the administrative functions of which are handled by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), Niyazi Rahimov, deputy chairman of the country’s State Committee for Standardization, Metrology and Patent, told reporters in Baku Nov. 28.

Rahimov noted that the legal compliance of Azerbaijan’s law “On Patents” with the legal norms of the PLT was studied jointly with the WIPO.

“At present, a project of initiatives is being prepared related to the relevant changes in Azerbaijan’s legislation, and the project will be submitted to the government in the near future,” he added. “After these processes are completed, it will be possible to talk about Azerbaijan’s joining the PLT.”

First of all, it is envisaged that an applicant, having applied for a patent for an invention, will receive a temporary priority, Rahimov said.

“If earlier, when submitting an application, an applicant was also required to submit a number of documents and pass a number of procedures, the PLT makes it possible to define among countries a single standard that simplifies these procedures,” Rahimov noted. “In particular, this standard will simplify getting information when an application for a patent was filed for the first time. This, on the one hand, eliminates bureaucratic aspects encountered by an inventor, and on the other hand, minimizes the work carried out by the national patent structure.”

