Azerbaijan to launch digital welfare payment service until end of 2019

Work on the launch of digital services related to the payment of welfare, are currently underway and likely to be completed before the end of this year, Sahil Babayev, Labour and Social Protection Minister of Azerbaijan, told reporters.

Babayev noted that the main task is now to gather together the information of 500,000 citizens receiving welfare.

As for DOST (sustainable and urgent social protection) centers established as part of the Labour and Social Protection Ministry, the minister noted that legal, institutional and organizational work has already been completed.

“Repair work in a building that will accommodate the first center are being completed,” the minister said.

Babayev noted that the main objective of these centers is to minimize contacts between an ordinary citizen and an official.

“This is a single system that will allow citizens taking use of 124 services provided by the Ministry. It is planned to provide all services on a free-of-charge basis,” he said.

Noteworthy is that the DOST centers are being established with the aim to provide a substantial part of state social services (labour and employment, welfare, pensions, social insurance and other services) through effective, simplified procedures.

It is planned to establish 31 DOST centers in Baku and Azerbaijan’s regions in 2019-2025.

