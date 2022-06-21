Azerbaijan to launch new programs on green energy

Azerbaijan to launch new programs on green energy

Azerbaijan to launch new programs on green energy

+ ↺ − 16 px

New programs on green energy will be implemented in Azerbaijan, the country’s deputy minister of economy told journalists on Tuesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Elnur Soltanov noted that an increase in the share of green energy will lead to gas savings in the country.

“Almost 94 percent of electricity in Azerbaijan is produced from natural gas and therefore an increase in the share of green energy will lead to the gas savings,” he said.

The deputy minister said work continues to attract investors to this sector.

“This cooperation area is also available for foreign investors, and good news is expected in this regard in the near future,” Soltanov added.

News.Az