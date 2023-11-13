Azerbaijan to launch public transportation service in liberated Lachin soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Public transportation will start operating in Azerbaijan’s Lachin district in the coming days, Elnur Abdullayev, architect of Baku Improvement Service LLC, told AZERTAC, News.Az reports.

“Necessary work has been done in Lachin for the comfortable living of the population. Thus, public transportation will start working here in the coming days," Abdullayev said.

Speaking about the conditions created in Lachin, he noted that currently 1,204 people live in Lachin city and the priority issue is to provide the population with jobs.

"712 facilities have been built in the centre of Lachin city, and the work is currently ongoing. In particular, 75 non-residential facilities, 628 private houses and 9 residential buildings with 144 apartments are currently under construction. Lachin is also provided with potable water. It is planned to resettle 75 families in Lachin this month. Currently, more than 430 residents are employed at the enterprises functioning in Lachin," Abdullayev added.

The Azerbaijani army took full control of Lachin city along with the adjacent Zabukh and Sus villages in August 2022.

News.Az