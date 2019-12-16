Azerbaijan to launch regular bus trips to Jojug Marjanli

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the first time, regular bus trips will be launched to Azerbaijan’s Jojug Marjanli village, liberated from Armenian occupation, Nurida Allahyarova, spokesper

From December 17 on, buses from Ganja, Sumgait and Mingachevir cities will start moving to Jojug Marjanli village, noted Allahyarova.

“The first bus route is scheduled for Dec. 17,” the spokesperson noted. “The bus will leave from Ganja at 10:30 (GMT +4). The route will pass through Yevlakh, Agjabadi, Beylagan and Horadiz cities.”

The length of the Ganja-Jojug Marjanli route is 268 km, Mingachevir-Jojug Marjanli is 247 km, and Sumgait-Jojug Marjanli is 363 km.

As many as 508 people live in the Jojug Marjanli village.

News.Az

