Azerbaijan to lay Zangezur corridor through Iran if Armenia drags going - President's rep

Azerbaijan is ready to lay the Zangezur corridor through Iran if Armenia delays this process, the representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on special assignments, Elchin Amirbayov said in an interview with the BBC News Russian, News.az reports.

Amirbayov refuted the arguments that Azerbaijan allegedly claims to seize the Syunik province of Armenia, through which the Zangezur corridor is planned to be laid.

"We recognize that this is the sovereign territory of Armenia. However, it is important for us to know how the other side will ensure traffic safety along the corridor. We need reliable guarantees for the safety of every passenger who takes a train from the main part of Azerbaijan to Nakhchivan or back," he said.

The Zangezur Corridor is a concept of a transport corridor with a length of about 40 kilometers, which, if implemented, would provide Azerbaijan with unhindered access to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. This route has great potential and can become one of the extensions of the "One Belt, One Road" project, as well as part of the North-South corridor.

News.Az