Azerbaijan to liberate all occupied districts – FM

There is no doubt that Azerbaijan will liberate all its occupied districts, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

The Azerbaijani FM was commenting on the involvement of international organizations in the restoration of the liberated Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil district.

“This is the first step. There is a matter of time. Negotiations are underway with international organizations. This is not a single-day process,” Mammadyarov said, adding. “The first step will be taken by the Azerbaijani government. We keep in contact with international organizations. It’s necessary to submit references on roads and water supply.”

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev earlier signed an order on measures to restore the Jabrayil district’s Jojug Marjanli village liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The State Committee of Azerbaijan for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs will receive 4 million manats from the Presidential Reserve Fund for 2017 for construction of 50 houses, a school building and the relevant infrastructure at the first stage, according to the order.

