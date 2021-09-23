Azerbaijan to mark Remembrance Day on September 27

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the decree of the President of Azerbaijan "On the establishment of the Day of Remembrance in the Republic of Azerbaijan" dated December 2, 2020, as a sign of deep respect for the soldiers and officers who gave their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, September 27 will be marked annually in Azerbaijan as the Day of Remembrance, News.Az reports.

A number of events are planned in this regard for September 27.

On the Day of Remembrance, our martyrs will be commemorated in religious temples - mosques, churches, synagogues in Azerbaijan, prayers will be said for the souls of the sons of the Fatherland, who fell for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. At 12:00, the memory of the martyrs will be commemorated across the country with a minute of silence.

In the evening, the Azerbaijani flag will be displayed in a number of buildings with special lighting, including on the building of the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Flame Towers. Commemorative events will be held by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's Regional Development Public Union.

In connection with the Day of Remembrance, the central and local executive authorities will organize a number of events across the country, as well as commemoration ceremonies will be held abroad.

