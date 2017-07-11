Azerbaijan to mark Shovkat Mammadova’s 120th jubilee

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the 120th jubilee of Shovkat Mammadova, APA reported.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism, in conjunction with the Ministry of Education, is due to prepare and carry out an action plan for the 120th jubilee of Shovkat Mammadova.

The Cabinet of Ministers is due to resolve issues relating to the order.

