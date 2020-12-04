Azerbaijan to observe minute of silence to honor Patriotic War martyrs

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on the commemoration of martyrs of the Patriotic War.

Under the presidential Order, on December 4, at 12:00, a minute of silence will be observed across the country to pay tribute to martyrs of the Patriotic War who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

As many as 2,783 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Force were martyred during the Patriotic War. Work is underway to identify 103 servicemen among them using DNA analysis. More than 100 of our servicemen are considered as missing. Necessary activities are being taken to find them and inform their families. Currently, 1,245 servicemen are being treated in medical institutions.

May Allah have mercy on the souls of our martyrs! We wish the wounded the soonest possible recovery!

News.Az