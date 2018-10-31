Azerbaijan to open 10 trading houses abroad in 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2019, Azerbaijan will open ten more trading houses abroad, Acting President of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said at a press conference Oct. 31, Trend reports.

He said that several trading houses may open in China.

Abdullayev also noted that next year Azerbaijani entrepreneurs will also participate in international exhibitions in China and South Korea.

