Azerbaijan to open ASAN service centre in Shusha in late June

ASAN service center will be opened in Shusha by the end of June 2024, Ulvi Mehdiyev, Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, told journalists on Friday, News.Az reports.

He noted that Khankendi city residents will be able to use the services of the "ASAN center" in Shusha."In general, 4 "ASAN service" centers will operate in the liberated areas, especially Aghdam, Jabrayil, Lachin, and Shusha," Mehdiyev added.

News.Az