Azerbaijan to open embassy in Cuba

  • Politics
The agenda of the first plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament included a bill on the establishment of the Azerbaijani embassy in Cuba (in Havana city).

The opening of the embassy would make an important contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

After discussions, the bill was adopted by a majority vote.

At present, the diplomatic representation of Azerbaijan is operating in Cuba.


