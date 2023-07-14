Azerbaijan to open embassy in Slovakia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The draft law on "On the establishment of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Slovak Republic (city of Bratislava)” was discussed at a plenary session of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis on Friday, News.Az reports.

After the discussion, the document was put to the vote and adopted.

The opening of the embassy will make an important contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on November 23, 1993. Until now, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Austria has been operating in Slovakia as well.

Currently, there is an Azerbaijani consulate already operating in Slovakia.

News.Az