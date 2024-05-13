Azerbaijan to open new trade house in another Chinese city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is set to open a new trade house in another Chinese city this month.

The opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan Trade House will be held in the Chinese city of Nanjing on May 15, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).The trade house will be inaugurated with the support of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy and the organization of the trade representation of Azerbaijan in China.Currently, Azerbaijan has trading houses in China's cities of Qingdao, Zhangjiajie, Xian, Chengdu and Beijing, 4 trade facilities in Shanghai, Harbin, Jinan and Wuhan, and 3 wine houses in Urumqi and Shanghai.

News.Az