Azerbaijan to open professional lyceums in Karabakh

A total of 8 professional lyceums will be built in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, said Jeyhun Karamov, Director of the State Agency for Vocational Education under the Ministry of Science and Education, News.Az reports.

"Currently, the foundation of a professional lyceum has been laid in Fuzuli. Our goal is to cover the entire Azerbaijan. Vocational education serves the economy. When building the institution, the economic needs of a particular region are firstly taken into account. It is planned that each of the new buildings will have dormitories," Karamov said at a seminar on "Effective Communication".

He also mentioned that a new building of Baku State Professional Lyceum will be constructed next year.

News.Az