Azerbaijan to open wine house in Shanghai

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will open its wine house in Shanghai before the end of this year, President of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) Rufat Mammadov told reporters in Baku May 17.

Technical issues remain to be solved, he said.

“On May 16, negotiations continued with the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, where the opening of the wine house is expected,” Mammadov said. “Many processes don’t depend on us. Procedures and legislative process are of great importance there.”

News.Az

News.Az