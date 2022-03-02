Azerbaijan to operate daily flights to evacuate citizens from Ukraine

Azerbaijan to operate daily flights to evacuate citizens from Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) will perform daily flights to evacuate Azerbaijanis stranded in Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has given the necessary instructions in this regard.

Boarding on the evacuation flights is free for the citizens of Azerbaijan.

On March 1, the national air carrier operated an evacuation flight, bringing back 176 Azerbaijani nationals.

Azerbaijan also arranges charter flights to evacuate citizens from Ukraine to neighboring countries. Thus, 336 citizens of Azerbaijan were brought to Baku by these flights on February 28 and March 2.

News.Az