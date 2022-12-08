Azerbaijan to organize foreign tourist trips to Shusha in near future

Azerbaijan to organize foreign tourist trips to Shusha in near future

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trips for foreign tourists to Azerbaijan's Shusha city may begin in the near future, Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Azerbaijan Tourism Summit 2022, News.Az reports.

Naghiyev noted that Azerbaijan’s main goal is to promote Karabakh as an international tourist destination.

“Currently, the assessment work of the tourism potential of the liberated Azerbaijani territories is underway,” the State Tourism Agency chairman added.

News.Az