Azerbaijan to organize international conference on biodiversity of Shusha

The Department of Biological and Medical Sciences of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) will organize an international conference, entitled “Biodiversity, land and water resources of Shusha and surrounding areas: A look into the future,” ANAS told News.Az.

The conference to be held on July 5-6 in Baku and Shusha cities will focus on the flora, fauna, mycobiota diversity of Shusha and surrounding areas, medicinal bioresources, their restoration, protection and efficient use, forest and pasture ecosystems of the region.

The conference topics also include red lists of Shusha and surrounding areas, introduction and reintroduction issues, and protected areas of Karabakh, current situation and prospects, genetic resources of the region and food security.

News.Az