Azerbaijan to partially ease coronavirus restrictions from April 27

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has decided to partially ease restrictions from April 27, which were imposed as preventive measures to fight the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Friday.

The headquarters noted that the decision to partially ease the restrictions in the country was made after analyzing the current sanitary and epidemiological situation related to COVID-19, in particular, the dynamics of the spread and geography of the disease, the density of people in quarantine zones and cases of infection among them.

Thus, from 00:00 on April 27, the decision was made to:

1) start booking a place in the online queue through the ASAN mobile application, the web-site and the call center of the reception of citizens at ASAN Service centers;

2) resume the following activities and services:

- taking lessons with tutors and private teachers (except for group classes);

- sale of books;

- sale of newspapers;

- sale of office supplies;

- copying and printing activities;

- photo studio;

- cleaning services for private housing;

- tailor services;

- sale of cosmetics and perfumes;

- clothes sale;

- sale of shoes and leather goods;

- sale of gold and other jewelry, pawnshop services;

- sale of mobile phones, spare parts and accessories;

- sale of computer equipment;

- sale of electronics and household appliances;

- sale of furniture;

- cars sale;

- sale of chemical products;

- sale of flowers and plants;

- sale of agricultural machinery, spare parts and equipment;

- sale of fertilizers and agrochemical products.

The restrictions in operation of facilities from the above areas, which are located in shopping centers and malls, remain to be in force.

The movement of persons working in areas from which restrictions have been lifted is allowed after the employer entered information about them into the icaze.e-gov.az portal using an electronic signature

During the pandemic, the activities of the relevant structures and service sectors in Azerbaijan should be carried out in accordance with the necessary sanitary and epidemiological rules and conditions of social behavior, which will be prepared by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers and presented to the public.

In addition, starting from 00:00 on 27 April 2020, the duration of permits to leave the place of residence on the basis of an SMS message sent to 8103 will be extended from two to three hours. Since restrictions on some areas of activity are being lifted from the said date, requests for permission shall be sent to 8103 in the following cases:

Number 1 - in order to leave the place of residence due to urgent medical need or undergoing treatment according to the schedule (permission for 3 hours within the district and city. If there is a need for movement between regions and cities, the distance between the residence address and the destination address is taken into account and the time of the treatment procedure, the time of return is set by the certificate issued by the doctor, which, if necessary, is presented to the police);

Number 2 - in order to leave the place of residence due to the need to purchase food and other consumer goods, as well as medicines, use banking and postal services (permission is granted once a day for 3 hours);

Number 3 - in order to leave the place of residence in connection with the participation in the funeral of a close relative.

The sanitary and epidemiological situation in Azerbaijan is systematically analyzed and the relevant rules are applied in accordance with the existing situation. Therefore, if the general situation on the dynamics of the coronavirus infection worsens, then again it is possible to tighten a special quarantine regime.

All measures in relation to the COVID-19 virus are being taken to protect the health and safety of the population. Over the past period, it has been possible to prevent the spread of the virus in the country specifically as a result of solidarity between the state and its citizens. Therefore, we call on every individual to display social responsibility, provide maximum support for the measures being taken by the state and comply with the requirements and recommendations of the Task Force.

In the current situation related to COVID-19, we urge everyone to follow the rules of personal hygiene, take measures of medical prophylaxis, leave home only in case of a serious need, have minimal contact with other people in public places and comply with the existing preventive measures. Since the fight against COVID-19 is a long-term process, it is recommended that preventive measures against the disease become part of everyone's lifestyle, the task force noted.

News.Az

News.Az