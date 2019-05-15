Azerbaijan to participate in international forum in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Great Steppe: Cultural Heritage and Role in the World History international forum will be held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris on May 15, due to which Rafael Huseynov, chairman of the Committee on Culture of the Azerbaijani Parliament, and Azerbaijani MP Javanshir Feyziyev are currently in France, Trend reports.

The large-scale event, attended by well-known statesmen from many countries, historians and Turkologists, is held by the International Turkic Academy.

The 650th anniversary of the birth of poet Imadaddin Nasimi, the 150th anniversary of the great Turkologist Ahmad Aghaoghlu, and the 100th anniversary of the start of the Turkish National Movement by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk will be marked on an international level during the forum.

The visit will end on May 19.

News.Az

