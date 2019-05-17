Azerbaijan to participate in OPEC + meeting in Jeddah

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov will leave for Saudi Arabia on May 18 at the invitation of Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mohammad Barkindo, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry reported.

During the visit, the minister will take part in the 14th meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC and non-OPEC countries, to be held on May 19 in Jeddah.

The situation in the global oil market will be discussed at the meeting. The report of the Joint Technical Commission on production indicators for April will be also considered. The OPEC presentation, based on an analysis of trends in the development of global economy and oil market, is planned to be made.

A number of meetings are scheduled to be held during the visit.

News.Az

News.Az