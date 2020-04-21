Azerbaijan to prepare new schedule of exams due to COVID-19

Azerbaijan will prepare a new schedule of exams postponed due to the coronavirus-related quarantine regime, said Maleyka Abbaszade, Chairperson of the State Examination Center.

The new schedule will be presented to the public within 10 days, the chairperson said at a briefing on Tuesday.

She recalled that the exams scheduled for March and April were cancelled due to the quarantine regime.

"It should be understood that our main goal is to protect people's health. We should not endanger exam participants," Abbaszade added.

